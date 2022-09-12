London: Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is scheduled to take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey. This funeral is going to be a big state event to have been staged in over six decades. As millions of people are expected to flock the streets in the city, London is augmenting its security. In a similar vein, all foreign dignitaries and state heads will have to travel to the funeral by bus and not by private helicopters or cars.Also Read - Did You Know? A Letter From Queen Elizabeth II Is Locked Away In A Vault, Can't Be Opened Until 2085!

As reported by the Guardian, set out strict rules for the dozens of international presidents, kings, queens and prime ministers expected to attend the funeral, urging them to travel by commercial flights to avoid swamping London’s airports

RULES FOR FOREGIN HEADS FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH II ‘S FUNERAL

The instructions lay bare the logistical challenge of accommodating the sheer number of overseas dignitaries who will be arriving in London over next weekend, reported Guardian.

Citing news website Politico, AFP reported that attendees have been told not to use their own vehicles to reach the service at Westminster Abbey or travel across London by helicopter. Instead, they will be transported by escorted private buses to the abbey from a site in west London where they will have parked, it reported, citing an official protocol message sent to overseas embassies.

During the funeral world leaders will deliver a tribute to the late queen of up to three minutes, which will be recorded for the media.

It is believed that Queen Elizabeth II funeral will be the biggest security and logistical operation Britain has ever conducted since the time of former prime minister Winston Churchill in 1965.

As per report, millions of people are expected to assemble in streets of the capital during the four-day period leading up to the funeral, when the queen’s coffin will lie in state at parliament.

Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II of UK died at the age of 96 on September 8 at Balmoral. Ending her 70 year reign, the queen will be laid to rest alongside her husband King Philips at King George VI memorial chapel. Her funeral is set to take place on September 19, Monday. Britain’s longest-serving monarch will be interred at the small chapel where her parents are also buried