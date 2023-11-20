Home

Raghogarh Assembly Constituency: Can Congress Retain Its Seat Or Will BJP Don The Winning Hat This Time?

Raghogarh Assembly constituency is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Madhya. Raghogarh (constituency number 31) is one of the four Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in Guna district. Raghogarh is part of Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency along with seven other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely, Chachoura in this district, Narsinghgarh, Biaora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur and Sarangpur in Rajgarh district and Susner in Shajapur district.

In 2018, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Raghogarh comes under Guna district of Madhya Pradesh State. In 2018, Jaivardhan Singh of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Bhupendra Singh Raghuwanshi of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 46697 votes.

Raghogarh Assembly constituency falls under the Rajgarh Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rodmal Nagar won from Rajgarh Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 431019 votes by defeating Mona Sustani of the Indian National Congress.

Important dates:

Date of notification: October 21, 2023

Last date of nominations: October 30, 2023

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 31, 2023

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 2, 2023

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Voting on November 17, 2023

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Result on December 3, 2023

Raghogarh Assembly Constituency: Key Details

Raghogarh is an assembly constituency situated in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

For the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, Raghogarh had 206,722 registered electors.

Out of these, 159,428 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 77.12%.

Jaivardhan Singh from the INC emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 98,268 votes.

Bhupendra Singh Raghuwanshi from the BJP was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 46,697 votes.

The Raghogarh Assembly Constituency data provided above offers a concise snapshot of the electoral outcomes during the 2018 state elections in this part of Madhya Pradesh.

