Rahul Gandhi Calls Bihar Caste Census ‘X-Ray’ Of Country; Reiterates Call For Nationwide Tally If Cong Voted To Power

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress would uncap the 50 percent reservation limit and conduct a caste census across the country if voted to power.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday reiterated his call for conducting a nationwide caste census and claimed that the exercise which was conducted in Bihar last year was like an ‘X-ray’ of the country which shed much-needed light on the living conditions of the poor in the state and revealed who they are.

Reiterating his promise that the Congress would conduct a nationwide caste-based census if voted back to power at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said the caste census in Bihar revealed that majority of the state’s poor population are Dalits, tribals, and minorities.

“Have we ever wondered who the poor are? How many are there and in what condition? Is it not necessary to count all these? The caste census conducted in Bihar revealed that 88 per cent of the poor population comes from Dalit, tribal, backward and minority communities. The figures from Bihar are just a small glimpse of the real picture of the country, we do not even have an idea in what condition the poor population of the country is living.,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Congress will scrap 50 percent reservation limit

The Gandhi scion said the Congress would uncap the 50 percent reservation limit and conduct a caste census across the country if voted to power.

“That is why we are going to take two historic steps – caste counting and economic mapping, based on which we will uproot the reservation limit of 50 per cent. This step will X-ray the country and provide the correct reservation, rights and share to everyone,” he said.

“This will not only help in making the right policies and plans for the poor but will also help in rescuing them from the struggle of education, earning and medicines and connecting them to the mainstream of development. Therefore, wake up, wake up and raise your voice, caste counting is your right and it will take you out of the darkness of difficulties and towards the light,” the Congress MP said, adding “Count is our slogan because counting is the first step to justice.”

‘Will change status quo of income inequality’

Earlier, on Friday, Rahul said his party will change the status quo in the country in which a select few billionaires have complete control over wealth and resources, while 90 per cent of the population remains marginalised and sidelined.

Gandhi promised to create a special Rs 5,000 crore dedicated corpus to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth coming from ordinary family backgrounds in a bid to enable them to start their own businesses.

(With ANI inputs)

