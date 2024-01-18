Home

News

Rahul Gandhi Calls Himanta Govt ‘Most Corrupt’ in India As Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Assam

Rahul Gandhi Calls Himanta Govt ‘Most Corrupt’ in India As Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Assam

Countering the BJP's statement that such marches will not benefit the Congress, Gandhi said last year's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has changed the "political narrative" of the country.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Sivasagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government is the “most corrupt government” functioning in India. The Wayanad MP while addressing party workers in Assam’s Sivasagar district launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the saffron camp and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is “spreading hatred and looting public money”.

Trending Now

“Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. You know what is happening here. We will raise the issues of Assam during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’,” he told party workers. The Gandhi scion also talked about Manipur, from where the march began, and said a civil war-like situation is in the hill state with ethnic violence going on since May 3 last year.

You may like to read

“Manipur is divided and the prime minister has not even once visited the state. In Nagaland, a framework agreement (to bring about a solution to the Naga political issue) was signed nine years ago and people are now asking what happened to it,” the Congress MP said.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Assam on Thursday.

Countering the BJP’s statement that such marches will not benefit the Congress, Gandhi said last year’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has changed the “political narrative” of the country.

“The BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred and making one community fight against the other. Their only job is to loot public money and exploit the country,” he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that all the BJP-ruled states are “facing economic, social and political injustices”, and all these issues would be raised during the yatra.

“We started the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur and it will continue till Maharashtra. This yatra not only aims at uniting every religion and caste in India but also gives justice,” he said.

Here Are The Top Quotes of Rahul Gandhi:

Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. You know what is happening here. We will raise the issues of Assam during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

Manipur is divided and the prime minister has not even once visited the state.

In Nagaland, a framework agreement (to bring about a solution to the Naga political issue) was signed nine years ago and people are now asking what happened to it

The BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred and making one community fight against the other. Their only job is to loot public money and exploit the country

Referring to medieval saint Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, the Congress MP said that the ongoing “justice march” is a yatra of the ideology of Sankardeva.

He showed you (people) the way, tried to unite everyone and fought a battle against injustice. We are just replicating Assam’s history. The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ aims at doing the same: Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, led by Gandhi, on Thursday entered Assam from Nagaland through Halowating in Sivasagar district. He resumed his journey in a bus from Tuli in Nagaland in the early morning and reached Assam around 9:45 am.

He was received by hundreds of party workers at Halowating, where the National Flag was handed over to Assam Congress leaders for the 8-day journey in the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.