New Delhi: With the nation anguished and saddened after a spate of horrific gangrapes in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MLA Surendra Singh stoked controversy on Sunday with his bizarre remark when he said that parents should instill ‘sanskar’ and good values in their daughters to stop rapes. Also Read - On BJP MLA Surendra Singh's Bizarre Remark, Rahul Says 'Filthy RSS Male Chauvinist Mentality at Work'

A backlash was inevitable and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too lashed out at him, terming his comments a “filthy RSS male chauvinist mentality at work”.

Hitting back at him, Singh has now alleged that Rahul Gandhi is a man of “dual character” and “foreign mentality” and he should learn nationalism and the country’s culture from “nationalists”.

“Rahul is a person of dual character and foreign mentality. He is totally ignorant about Indian culture. He will understand the definition of nationalism if he takes tuition from nationalists. He could not understand the crux of the country’s culture,” Singh told reporters at his residence.

“The dual characters of Rahul and Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) became obvious during their journey to meet the victim’s family in Hathras. While they were laughing during their journey, they shed tears at their homes,” Singh claimed.

Speaking on the incidents of rape, the BJP legislator said, “Immoral works cannot be stopped till the head of the family – the father or the mother – don’t monitor the activities of the daughter or the son.” For a “cultured society”, government and family support are necessary, Singh said, adding that he stands by his statement given earlier.

(With PTI inputs)