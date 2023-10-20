Home

Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s Dosa-Making Skills In Poll-Bound Telangana

Rahul Gandhi tried his hand at making a dosa at a roadside eatery in Telangana's Jagtial district on Friday during his 'Vijayabheri Yatra'.

Rahul Gandhi’s Dosa-Making Skills In Poll-Bound Telangana | Photo: ANI

Jagtial: Congress former chief and leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday tried his hand making a dosa at a streetfood shop in Telangana’s Jagtial district. In the video shared by news agency ANI, he can be seen putting the dosa batter on the pan and spreading it with a bowl like a professional chef. The eatery shop owner can be seen guiding the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a ‘Vijayabheri Yatra’, stopped at a bus stand enroute at Nukapally and went to an street shop and interacted with a person making dosas.

#WATCH | Telangana | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made dosas at a tiffin cart, as he briefly halted at the NAC bus stop while going to Jagtial as part of the Congress Vijayabheri Yatra. (Video: Telangana Congress) pic.twitter.com/FIXGfvxfkh — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2023



He enquired about the process of making dosa and then tried his hand at making a dosa, much to the surprise of the local people. The MP also asked the dosa maker about his income and the problems faced by him. The Congress leader also had a chat with passersby and also distributed chocolates among children.

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Telangana for a third day. After a night halt in Karimnagar, he left for Jagtial on Friday morning. He will also be visiting Armoor district as part of the bus yatra before returning to Delhi.

Elections for the 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 30.

