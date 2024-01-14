Manipur is Symbol of BJP’s Hatred, Says Rahul After Congress Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Thoubal

Home

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi paid homage at the Khongjom War Memorial in Manipur's Thoubal district. Gandhi reached the Imphal airport in the afternoon, and was accorded a rousing welcome by Congress supporters.

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday flagged off the anticipated Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur’s Thoubal in the presence of top party brass. While addressing a rally, Rahul launched a scathing attack against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling the Manipur a symbol of saffron party’s hatred. “Manipur is a symbol of BJP’s politics, Manipur is a symbol of BJP and RSS’s hatred. Manipur is a symbol of BJP’s viewpoint and ideology,” he said.

” You (people) have lost what you have valued but we will find what you have valued once again and bring it back to you. We understand the pain the people of Manipur have been through. We understand the hurt, the loss and the sadness you have been through. We promise you that we will bring back what you have valued, we will bring back the harmony, the peace, the affection that this state has always been known for”

#WATCH | Thoubal, Manipur: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, ” …Manipur is a symbol of BJP’s politics, Manipur is a symbol of BJP and RSS’s hatred. Manipur is a symbol of BJP’s viewpoint and ideology…” pic.twitter.com/YFIbuPcwOX — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

From there, he went straight to the memorial. After paying homage to those killed in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891, he spent a few minutes there. He then went to a nearby private ground, named ‘Nyay Maidan’, from where the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will begin.

The monument commemorates the heroes of the erstwhile Manipur Kingdom who fought the British forces in the war.

