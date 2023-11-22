Home

Rahul Gandhi Promises Caste Census in Rajasthan if Congress Retains Power

A caste census is necessary as the country's Dalits and people belonging to backward classes should know their real numbers.

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan‘s Dholpur where he said that a caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan if his party retains power in the state. The Gandhi scion also launched a scathing attack on the Modi government for introducing the Agnipath scheme and said it has shattered the dreams of lakhs of youth who wanted to defend the nation.

“The first thing that the Congress will do after retaining power in Rajasthan is go for a caste census. It will also be conducted at the national level after Congress comes to power at the Centre,” Gandhi said.

“The big question is how wealth is being distributed in this country today,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to call himself an OBC but as soon as I demanded a caste census, he started saying there is only one caste in the country — the poor, Gandhi said.

PM Modi diverts attention, industrialist Gautam Adani picks pockets, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah wields the lathi, the Congress leader said.

