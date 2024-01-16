Home

Rahul Gandhi Terms Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony As ‘Political Narendra Modi Function’

The Congress party said it is not an "atheist party" that it would oppose a temple or religious programme, but had declined the invite as it is a "political" event.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the Ram temple consecration ceremony as a ‘political Narendra Modi function’. Gandhi, who is currently on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said that the RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function. While addressing the media, the Wayanad MP said, “The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It’s a RSS BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, all practices.”

“Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is a political function. So it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS,” Gandhi added at a briefing during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland’s capital Kohima.

Congress Declines Ram Mandir Consecration Event:

The Congress Party has declined the invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony. The grand old party said it is not an “atheist party” that it would oppose a temple or religious programme, but had declined the invite as it is a “political” event.

The opposition party also alleged that the January 22 event is being held in a hurry because of the Lok Sabha polls. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury last week “respectfully declined” the invitation to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony, with the party accusing the BJP-RSS of making it a “political project” for electoral gains.

Asked about it at a press conference, party leader Kanhaiya Kumar said, “The Congress believes in sarvadharma sambhav (equal respect to all religions).” “The Congress is not against any religion or religious programme or sentiment. It believes in sarvadharma sambhav and this has been the case from the beginning. (Mahatma) Gandhiji also repeatedly stated this,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.