Rahul Gandhi Slams Assam CM, Calls Himanta Most Corrupt Chief Minister, Accuses Him of Spreading Hatred

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of spreading hatred in the state. While addressing a public rally in Assam’s Dhubri, Rahul called Biswa Sarma the most corrupt chief minister of the nation.

“Everyone here knows the most corrupt CM of the nation is the CM of Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma). He only spread hate in the state every time. They have been trying to stop our yatra for the past 2-3 days through several ways, but they didn’t get the point that Rahul Gandhi is neither afraid of the Assam CM nor Narendra Modi or Amit Shah,” Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said.

Earlier, Congress had accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of disrupting the yatra. The grand old party said that the “unjust forces” are creating obstacles in the fight for justice and asserted that it would not be cowed down by the filing of “false” cases against its leaders and workers in Assam.

Congress Takes Swipe At Himanta Biswa Sarma

In an apparent swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the opposition party said many chief ministers can fall to any level of sycophancy to “make Delhi happy”.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said the country needs “five types of justice” in the current scenario — justice for youth, women, farmers, labourers, and participation of all.

Only the restoration of these justices will give strength to the country. The majority of the population of our country is still outside its ambit, Kumar said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

“It seems the rulers are afraid of the success of struggle,” he said, adding that while Bharat Jodo Yatra did not face any major hindrances, obstacles were being created for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He said it started with the denial of permission to start the Yatra from an Imphal ground.

“They (BJP governments) give the excuse of security every time to disrupt our Yatra and the unjust forces are creating obstacles in this fight for justice,” Kumar said.

“This is not an electoral yatra but a yatra of struggle for the country. Efforts are being made repeatedly to stop the Yatra and permissions are withdrawn at the last moment,” the Congress leader alleged.

“The question is that due to our Yatra, a law and order situation arises but on the same route when ministers or (BJP chief J P) Nadda ji’s programme is there, it is allowed. So the government is standing with injustice,” Kumar said.

