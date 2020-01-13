New Delhi: At a time when the economic condition of the country is going through a tough phase and the violence widespread in universities, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday came down heavily on the Central government for failing to handle such issues and said the Central government is doing the biggest disservice to the nation by distracting the people of the country.

“PM Narendra Modi is doing the biggest disservice to the nation by distracting and dividing people of the country,” Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference soon after attending the Opposition parties’ meeting on the CAA and the NRC.

Talking about the dwindling economy of the country, Rahul said that PM Modi should have the courage to talk to youth on the economic crisis and unemployment of the country. “PM Modi does not have guts to do it. I challenge him to go to any university, stand there without police and tell people what he’s going to do for this country,” Rahul said.

The Congress leader further said instead of addressing the problem of the youth, PM Modi is trying to distract the nation and divide people. “Voice of the youth is legitimate, it should not be suppressed, the Central government should listen to it,” he added.