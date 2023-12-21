Home

Rahul Gandhi To Embark On Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0? Here’s What Congress Said

Congress leaders have urged Rahul Gandhi to embark on Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0. The idea was also backed by the Congress Working Committee.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the supporters at the concluding event of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leaders have urged former party president to undertake a second ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from East to West and the idea also has the backing of Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, senior party leader KC Venugopal said on Thursday.

“In the CWC meeting, the Congress president initially told Rahul Gandhi that he’s getting massive opinions from the party workers and leaders from all over India that Rahul Gandhi should do a second Yatra from east to west. After that, all the CWC members, unanimously also requested Rahul Gandhi to do the Yatra,” Venugopal said.

“The details of the Yatra and the decision of the Yatra will be taken without any delay,” the Congress MP said.

‘Country’s mood against BJP’

On forging alliance with INDIA bloc allies at the state level, the Venugopal said that an alliance committee has been formed and the committee will take the decision.

“Alliance committee has been formed. They will discuss with the state units and they will find out the mechanism to do an alliance with the INDIA alliance parties,” he said.

“The mood of the country now is against BJP…We are very much convinced that Congress and INDIA alliance is going to fight against this dictatorship and rule,” he added.

Reacting to the reports of an invitation to CCP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the Ram temple opening, he said that the party is very thankful for the invitation.

“They invited us. We are very much, thankful to them for inviting us,” it added.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and having lasted more than 130 days.

In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi had walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The impact of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was seen during the polls in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, as they recorded a sharp increase in strike rate and vote share.

The Yatra travelled 511 km in Karnataka over 22 days between Gundlupet constituency and Raichur Rural constituency.

(With ANI inputs)

