Home

News

Rahul Gandhi To Start Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 Soon With Unemployment and Price Rise as its Main Planks

Rahul Gandhi To Start Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 Soon With Unemployment and Price Rise as its Main Planks

To recall, Gandhi had launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 last year from Kanyakumari. It concluded on January 30 in Srinagar

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick start the Bharat Jodi Yatra 2.0 next month, according to the reports. The yatra is likely to embark from the North East with unemployment and price rise as its main planks. Reports also suggest that the Congress party will also hold CWC to discuss the party’s upcoming programs.

Trending Now

An east-to-west yatra in hybrid mode, including on-foot, is being mulled by the party and a final decision is expected to be taken soon, they said. Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the media over the recent Parliament breach issue, said the incident occurred because there are no jobs for the youths.

You may like to read

“There has been a security breach. But why did it happen? The biggest issue in the country is the issue of unemployment which is boiling all over the country. Because of Modi’s policies, India’s youth are unable to find jobs. The breach has happened… but unemployment and inflation are the reasons behind it,” Gandhi told reporters Saturday at the All-India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi.

To recall, Gandhi had launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 last year from Kanyakumari. It concluded on January 30 in Srinagar after traversing around 4,000 km across 12 states and two Union Territories.

Congress to Hold CWC Meeting on December 21 to Strategise for 2024 Polls

The Congress has called a meeting of its working committee on December 21 to deliberate on the strategy for the 2024 general election and chalk out a plan for its poll campaign to take on the BJP, sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting, which will take place at the All India Congress Committee headquarters two days after the INDIA bloc meeting on December 19, to deliberate on the political situation in the country and the way forward, they said.

Seat sharing and campaign is likely to be top of the agenda, they added.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the possibility of a yatra that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could undertake before the 2024 polls with unemployment and price rise as its main planks, the sources said.

An east-to-west yatra in hybrid mode, including on-foot, is being mulled by the party and a final decision is expected to be taken soon, they said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.