Raigarh Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Be Able To Retain Its Key Seat? Result on December 3

Raigarh Assembly Election

Raigarh Assembly Constituency: Raigarh is an assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh. In 2018, the Indian National Congress emerged victorious from the seat. The Raigarh constituency comes under Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh State. In 2018, Prakash Shakrajeet Naik of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Roshanlal of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 14580 votes.

Raigarh Assembly Constituency: Here are some of the key factors:

Raigarh Assembly constituency falls under the Raigarh Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gomati Sai won from Raigarh Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 66027 votes.

INC’s Laljeet Singh Rathia of the Indian National Congress lost the seat

The Date of Polling for the Chhattisgarh is Friday, 17 November 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, 03 December 2023

RAIGARH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2018)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Prakash Shakrajeet Naik INC Winner 69,062 36.00% 14,580 Roshanlal BJP Runner Up 54,482 28.00% Vijay Agrawal IND 3rd 42,914 22.00%

