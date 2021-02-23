New Delhi: The share allotment of RailTel Corporation of India Limited owned by Indian Railways, which closed last week, is likely to be finalised on Tuesday (February 23). The initial public offer (IPO) of RailTel Corporation of India Limited was subscribed 42.39 times on the final day of subscription. The Rs 819-crore IPO of the telecom infrastructure provider received bids for 2,59,42,43,370 shares against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer. Also Read - RailTel IPO Allotment Announcement Tomorrow: Here's How You Can Check Subscription Status Via BSE, Registrar’s Website

Investors can check their IPO share allotment status of their applied shares on the website of IPO’s registrar and also through BSE’s website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx) in few easy steps. Also Read - RailTel IPO Status: Subscription Open on February 16, Know Price Band and all Details Here

Follow the steps given below to check your RailTel IPO Allotment Status: Also Read - LIC IPO: Now, LIC Insurance Policy Holders Will Have 10% Quota Reserved in the IPO

*Firstly, one needs to visit the registrar’s website link – https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ or one can also visit their home page and click IPO status.

*Next, select the IPO and enter either the application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN details.

* Enter the application number in the case of the application number box. In case of the selection of DPID/Client ID box, choose the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID.

* Enter the permanent account number details in case of selection of PAN.

* And in the last step, one needs to full the given captcha code and after inputting the correct captcha, click submit.

Process for checking status through BSE website:

*Visit BSE website by clicking on this link – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

* Next, choose the issue type as equity and the issue name as RailTel Corporation of India from the drop-down list menu, when the IPO allotment gets declared.