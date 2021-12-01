Indian Railways Latest News: In wake of the winter season, Indian Railways has decided to cancel a few trains from December until February/March next year. The Eastern Railway announced that a total of 46 trains, will remain cancelled from December 1, 2021, to March 1, 2022, owing to operational issues. The cancelled trains include Kolkata-Jhansi Express, Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express, Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express, Patliputra-Lucknow Express among others.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Set to Operate These Unreserved Trains Between Punjab, Himachal Pradesh From Today | Complete List Here

Train No. 11105/11106 Jhansi-Kolkata: It will remain cancelled from Dec 3 to Feb 27

It will remain cancelled from Dec 3 to Feb 27 Train No. 15623/15624 Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express: It will remain cancelled from Dec 3 to March 1

It will remain cancelled from Dec 3 to March 1 Train No. 15903/15904 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express: It will remain cancelled from Dec 6 to March 2

It will remain cancelled from Dec 6 to March 2 Train No. 12529/12530 Patliputra-Lucknow Express: It will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 28.

It will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 28. Train No. 15161/15162 Varanasi-Muzaffarpur Express: It will not run from December 1 to February 28.

It will not run from December 1 to February 28. Train No. 14003/14004 New Delhi-Malda Town Express: It will be cancelled from December 2 to March 1.

It will be cancelled from December 2 to March 1. Train No. 12987/12988 Ajmer-Sealdah Express: From December 1 to March 1.

From December 1 to March 1. Train No. 12325/12326 Kolkata-Nangal Dam Express: From December 2 to February 26.

From December 2 to February 26. Train No. 12357/12358 Kolkata-Amritsar Express: From December 2 to February 28.

From December 2 to February 28. Train No. 13429/13430 Malda Town-Anand Vihar Express: From December 3 to February 26.

From December 3 to February 26. Train No. 12583/12584 Hatia-Anand Vihar Express: It will not run from December 1 to March 1.

It will not run from December 1 to March 1. Train No. 18103/18104Tata-Amritsar Express: It will not run from December 1 to March 1.

It will not run from December 1 to March 1. Train No. 15707/15708 Katihar-Amritsar Express: It will not run from December 1 to March 1.

It will not run from December 1 to March 1. Train No. 14533/14534 Ambala Cantt-Barauni Express: It will not run from December 1 to March 1.

It will not run from December 1 to March 1. Train No. 14005/14006 Anand Vihar-Sitamarhi Express: It will not run from December 1 to March 1.

It will not run from December 1 to March 1. Train No. 14673/14674 Amritsar-Jayanagar Express: It will not run from December 1 to March 1.

It will not run from December 1 to March 1. Train No. 12177/12178 Howrah-Mathura Express: It will not run from December 1 to March 1.

