Indian Railways News Alert: For technical upgradation, Delhi Passenger Reservation System would be suspended for three hours on the intervening night of May 30-May 31, reports said. All services of PRS — reservation activities, enquiry on 139 and internet booking — would remain unavailable during the closed hours. The services will remain closed from 11.45 PM to 3.15 AM.

From June 1, the Indian Railways will be running 100 pair of special passenger trains, the bookings for which have already begun on irctc.co.in. Since the system will be down for three hours, the passengers have been advised to complete their booking beforehand.

Here is the complete list of the 200 special trains to be run by the Indian Railways Also Read - 2,600 Special Trains to Run in Next 10 Days, 36 Lakh People to Avail Benefits: Indian Railways