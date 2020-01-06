New Delhi: The national capital on Monday evening witnessed light rains after a warm day and more showers are expected in the next 24 hours, according to predictions from the IMD.

As per updates, the minimum temperature in the city went slightly up due to a cloud cover lingering over the city. However, the IMD stated that the temperatures are expected to dip over the next three to four days due to rains. It will happen because of the influence of a western disturbance.

Weather change in Delhi; India Gate area receives light showers pic.twitter.com/ZQFoISbjNV — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

The IMD on Monday stated that the national capital recorded a high of 19.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.

As per the weather forecast, more rains are expected in north India between January 7 and 9, which will lead to a dip in the mercury in Delhi. The IMD also stated that the minimum temperature may fall to 3 to 4 degrees Celsius by January 11 in the city.

The IMD on Tuesday said light rains, thundershower and hailstorm, with winds gusting up to 20-25 kmph are also expected in the city towards the evening. It also stated that the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius.

In the northern part of the country, fresh snowfall occurred at many places in the Kashmir Valley and higher reaches of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Srinagar and other places in Kashmir received the first snowfall of 2020 on Monday and the night temperature across the valley improved due to the fresh downpour.