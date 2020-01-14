New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue 2020, India’s annual global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, and said the event has over the year emerged as an important forum for discussing important global and strategic issues. He also said that he met a number of world leaders who are good friend to his country.

“Attended the @raisinadialogue in New Delhi. Over the years, this has emerged as a vibrant forum for discussing important global and strategic issues. I also had the opportunity to meet leaders who are great friends of our nation,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

The tweet from PM Modi comes after he attended the conclave along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital.

Jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, the conference has been India’s contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability to a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades.

The conclave, which will continue for the next two days, will bring together 700 international participants, of which 40 per cent of the speakers will be women, emphasising India’s commitment to gender equality.

The event will witness participation of 12 foreign ministers, including the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Australia, Maldives, South Africa, Estonia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, Uzbekistan and the European Union, the National Security Adviser (NSA) of Afghanistan, the Deputy NSA of the United States and several other ministers of state will also present their ideas.

The inaugural session of the event was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other visiting leaders also shared their views on important challenges facing the world related to globalisation, 2030 agenda.