Raisinghnagar Assembly Constituency: Can BJP Retain Its Seat Or Will It Be Congress’s Game This Time?
In 2018, Balveer Singh Luthra of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shyopat Ram of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) with a margin of 33671 votes.
Raisinghnagar Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in the Ganganagar (Lok Sabha constituency). Raisingnagar Constituency covers all voters from Raisinghnagar tehsil; part of Vijaynagar tehsil, which includes ILRC Vijaynagar (including Vijaynagar Municipal Board), ILRC Kunplee, ILRC 40 GB, ILRC 8STB, ILRC 12 GB; and part of Anupgarh tehsil, which includes ILRC Salempura and ILRC Banda Colony.
RAISINGHNAGAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2018)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Balveer Singh Luthra
|BJP
|Winner
|76,935
|38.00%
|33,671
|Shyopat Ram
|Communist Party Of India (Marxist)
|Runner Up
|43,264
|21.00%
|Sohan Lal Nayak
|IND
|3rd
|38,234
|19.00%
|Sona Devi
|INC
|4th
|31,294
|15.00%
|Suchcha Singh
|AAP
|5th
|3,541
|2.00%
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
- Date of notification: October 30
- Last date of nominations: November 6
- Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 7
- Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 9
- Rajasthan election 2023: Voting on November 23
- Rajasthan election 2023: Result on December 3
Raisinghnagar Assembly constituency: Key details
- Raisinghnagar is a key vidhan sabha constituency situated in the the Ganganagar district in Rajasthan.
- The constituency has an electorate of 2,46,304 citizens.
- The seat constitutes approximately 86.54%, while urban voters make up the remaining 13.46%, as per the 2011 Census.
- The assembly encompasses 278 polling booths.
- The voter turnout has seen fluctuations over the years, with 82.31% votes in 2018 which was a drop from 84.48% in 2013 and a significant increase from 76.4% in 2008.
- In the 2018 elections, 18 candidates filed nomination, but only 15 contested. Of these, 12 had to forfeit their security deposit.