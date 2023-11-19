Raisinghnagar Assembly Constituency: Can BJP Retain Its Seat Or Will It Be Congress’s Game This Time?

Home

In 2018, Balveer Singh Luthra of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shyopat Ram of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) with a margin of 33671 votes.

Raisinghnagar Assembly Constituency

Raisinghnagar Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in the Ganganagar (Lok Sabha constituency). Raisingnagar Constituency covers all voters from Raisinghnagar tehsil; part of Vijaynagar tehsil, which includes ILRC Vijaynagar (including Vijaynagar Municipal Board), ILRC Kunplee, ILRC 40 GB, ILRC 8STB, ILRC 12 GB; and part of Anupgarh tehsil, which includes ILRC Salempura and ILRC Banda Colony.

RAISINGHNAGAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2018)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Balveer Singh Luthra BJP Winner 76,935 38.00% 33,671 Shyopat Ram Communist Party Of India (Marxist) Runner Up 43,264 21.00% Sohan Lal Nayak IND 3rd 38,234 19.00% Sona Devi INC 4th 31,294 15.00% Suchcha Singh AAP 5th 3,541 2.00%

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of notification: October 30

Last date of nominations: November 6

Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 7

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 9

Rajasthan election 2023: Voting on November 23

Rajasthan election 2023: Result on December 3

Raisinghnagar Assembly constituency: Key details

Raisinghnagar is a key vidhan sabha constituency situated in the the Ganganagar district in Rajasthan.

The constituency has an electorate of 2,46,304 citizens.

The seat constitutes approximately 86.54%, while urban voters make up the remaining 13.46%, as per the 2011 Census.

The assembly encompasses 278 polling booths.

The voter turnout has seen fluctuations over the years, with 82.31% votes in 2018 which was a drop from 84.48% in 2013 and a significant increase from 76.4% in 2008.

In the 2018 elections, 18 candidates filed nomination, but only 15 contested. Of these, 12 had to forfeit their security deposit.

