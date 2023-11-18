Home

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP or Congress, Who Will Don The Winner’s Hat?

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Ganganagar Vidhan Sabha seat is one of the constituencies of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Ganganagar is also known as Sri Ganganagar. It is a segment of Ganganagar (Lok Sabha constituency). Ganganagar Constituency covers all voters from part of Shriganganagar tehsil, which includes ILRC Ganganagar (including Ganganagar Municipal Council and excluding Chak Maharaj Ka), ILRC Burjwali and ILRC Natewala.

In 2018, this constituency was won by the Independent.Ganganagar comes under Ganganagar district of Rajasthan State. In 2018, Raj Kumar Gaur of the Independent won the seat by defeating Ashok Chandak of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 9180 votes.

Ganganagar Assembly constituency falls under the Ganganagar Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nihal Chand won from Ganganagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 406978 votes by defeating Bharat Ram Meghwal of the Indian National Congress.

GANGANAGAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2018)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Raj Kumar Gaur IND Winner 44,998 27.00% 9,180 Ashok Chandak INC Runner Up 35,818 21.00% Vinita Ahuja BJP 3rd 29,686 18.00% Jaideep Bihani IND 4th 29,206 17.00% Prahalad Rai Tak BSP 5th 14,834 9.00%

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of notification: October 30

Last date of nominations: November 6

Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 7

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 9

Rajasthan election 2023: Voting on November 23

Rajasthan election 2023: Result on December 3

