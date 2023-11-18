Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP or Congress, Who Will Don The Winner’s Hat?

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
In 2018, this constituency was won by the Independent.Ganganagar comes under Ganganagar district of Rajasthan State.
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Ganganagar Vidhan Sabha seat is one of the constituencies of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Ganganagar is also known as Sri Ganganagar. It is a segment of Ganganagar (Lok Sabha constituency). Ganganagar Constituency covers all voters from part of Shriganganagar tehsil, which includes ILRC Ganganagar (including Ganganagar Municipal Council and excluding Chak Maharaj Ka), ILRC Burjwali and ILRC Natewala.
Ganganagar Assembly constituency falls under the Ganganagar Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nihal Chand won from Ganganagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 406978 votes by defeating Bharat Ram Meghwal of the Indian National Congress.
GANGANAGAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2018)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Raj Kumar Gaur
|IND
|Winner
|44,998
|27.00%
|9,180
|Ashok Chandak
|INC
|Runner Up
|35,818
|21.00%
|Vinita Ahuja
|BJP
|3rd
|29,686
|18.00%
|Jaideep Bihani
|IND
|4th
|29,206
|17.00%
|Prahalad Rai Tak
|BSP
|5th
|14,834
|9.00%
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
- Date of notification: October 30
- Last date of nominations: November 6
- Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 7
- Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 9
- Rajasthan election 2023: Voting on November 23
- Rajasthan election 2023: Result on December 3
