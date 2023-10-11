Home

Rajasthan Assembly Election Date Revised, Now To Be Held On November 25

The Election Commission of India changed the poll dates of Rajasthan assembly elections from November 23 to November 25.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday changed the poll dates of Rajasthan assembly elections from November 23 to November 25. According to the poll panel, the change in the date of the poll was made following representations from various political parties, and social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms considering large-scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to a large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll.

