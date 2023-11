Home

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Himanta in BJP’s List of Star Campaigners

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the names of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) list of campaigners for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in November.

The list also figures party national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Mansukh Mandaviya, Darmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

Rajasthan is all set to go to polls on November 25 in a single-phase and counting of votes will be on December 3. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats. All eyes are set on the see whether Ashok Gehlot-led Congress in Rajasthan will get a second term or will the BJP be successful in ousting the incumbent government.

BJP Releases Third List of Candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections

The party has named 58 candidates in its third list including former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from the Tonk constituency against Congress leader and sitting MLA Sachin Pilot.

Earlier in the 2018 state assembly polls, Sahin Pilot defeated BJP’s Yunus Khan, who was a minister in the previous Vasundhara Raje cabinet. Meanwhile, BJP has again fielded Shankar Lal Sharma from the Dausa constituency, which is currently ruled by Congress’s Murali Lal Meena.

Full list of Congress, BJP candidates for Rajasthan Election 2023:

Sadulshahar – Jagdish Chandra Jangid (Congress) vs (BJP)

Ganganagar – Ankur Manglani (Congress) vs Jaideep Bihani (BJP)

Karanpur – Gurmeet Singh Kunnar (Congress) vs (BJP)

Suratgarh – Dungar Ram Gedar (Congress) vs (BJP)

Raisinghnagar (SC) – Sohan Lal Nayak (Congress) vs Balveer Singh Luthra (BJP)

Anupgarh – Shimla Devi Nayak (Congress) vs Santosh Bawri (BJP)

Sangaria – (Congress) vs Gurdeep Singh Shahpini (BJP)

Hanumangarh – Vinod Kumar Chaudhary (Congress) vs (BJP)

Pilibanga (SC) – Vinod Gothwal (Congress) vs Dharmendra Mochi (BJP)

Nohar – Amit Chachan (Congress) vs Abhishek Matoria (BJP)

Bhadra – (Congress) vs Sanjeev Beniwal (BJP)

Khajuwala (SC) – Govind Ram Meghwal (Congress) vs (BJP)

Bikaner West – Dr Bulaki Das Kalla (Congress) vs Jethanand Vyas (BJP)

Bikaner East – Yashpal Gehlot (Congress) vs Sushre Siddhi Kumari (BJP)

Kolayat – Bhanwar Singh Bhati (Congress) vs (BJP)

Lunkaransar – Dr Rajendra Moond (Congress) vs Sumit Godara (BJP)

Dungargarh – (Congress) vs Taranchand Saraswat (BJP)

Nokha – Sushila Dudi (Congress) vs Biharilal Bishnoi (BJP)

Sadulpur – Krishna Poonia (Congress) vs (BJP)

Taranagar – Narendra Budania (Congress) vs Rajendra Rathod (BJP)

Sardarshahar – Anil Kumar Sharma (Congress) vs (BJP)

Churu – Rafio Mandelia (Congress) vs Harlal Saharan (BJP)

Ratangarh – Pusaram Godara (Congress) vs Abhinesh Maharshi (BJP)

Sujangarh (SC) – Manjop Meghwal (Congress) vs Snatosh Meghwal (BJP)

Pilani – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Surajgarh – Sharwan Kumar (Congress) vs Santosh Meghwal (BJP)

Jhunjhunu – Brijendra Singh Ola (Congress) vs Bablu Chaudhary (BJP)

Mandawa – Rita Choudhary (Congress) vs Narendra Kumar, MP (BJP)

Nawalgarh – Dr Rajkumar Sharma (Congress) vs Vikram Singh Jakhal (BJP)

Udaipurwati – (Congress) vs Shubhkaran Choudhary (BJP)

Khetri – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Fatehpur – Hakam Ali (Congress) vs Shravan Choudhary (BJP)

Lachhmangarh – Govind Singh Dotasra (Congress) vs Subhas Mahria (BJP)

Dhod (SC) – (Congress) vs Govardhan Verma (BJP)

Sikar – Rajendra Pareek (Congress) vs (BJP)

Danta Ramgarh – (Congress) vs Gajananad Kumawat (BJP)

Khandela – Mahadev Singh (Congress) vs (BJP)

Neem Ka Thana – Suresh Modi (Congress) vs Premsingh Bajore (BJP)

Sri Madhopur – Deependra Singh (Congress) vs Jhabar Singh Kharra (BJP)

Kotputli – Rajendra Singh Yadav (Congress) vs Hansraj Patel Gurjar (BJP)

Viratnagar – Indraj Singh Gurjar (Congress) vs (BJP)

Shahpura – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Chomu – (Congress) vs Ramlal Sharma (BJP)

Phulera – Vidhyadhar Choudhary (Congress) vs Nirmal Kumawat (BJP)

Dudu (SC) – Babu Lal Nagar (Congress) vs Dr Prem Chand Bairwa (BJP)

Jhotwara – (Congress) vs Rajyavardhan Rathod, MP (BJP)

Amber – (Congress) vs Satish Punia (BJP)

Jamwa Ramgarh (ST) – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Hawa Mahal – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Vidhyadhar Nagar – (Congress) vs Diya Kumari, MP (BJP)

Civil Lines – Pratap Singh Khachriyawas (Congress) vs

Kishanpole – Amin Kagzi (Congress) vs (BJP)

Adarsh Nagar – Rafeeq Khan (Congress) vs (BJP)

Malviya Nagar – Archana Sharma (Congress) vs Kalicharan Saraf (BJP)

Sanganer – Pushpendra Bhardwaj (Congress) vs Bhajan Lal Sharma (BJP)

Bagru (SC) – Ganga Devi Verma (Congress) vs Kailash Chand Verma (BJP)

Bassi (ST) – Laxman Meena (Congress) vs Chandramohann Meena, Retd., IAS (BJP)

Chaksu (SC) – (Congress) vs Ramvatar Bairava (BJP)

Tijara – Imran Khan (Congress) vs Baba Balakanth, MP (BJP)

Kishangarh Bas – Deepchand Kheria (Congress) vs

Mundawar – Lalit Kumar Yadav (Congress) vs Manjeet Dharampal Chaudhary (BJP)

Behror – Sanjay Yadav (Congress) vs (BJP)

Bansur – Shakuntala Rawat (Congress) vs Devi Singh Shekhawat (BJP)

Thanagazi – Kanti Prasad Meena (Congress) vs Hem Singh Bhadana (BJp)

Alwar Rural (SC) – Tikaram Julie (Congress) vs Jairam Jatav (BJP)

Alwar Urban – (Congress) vs Sanjay Sharma (BJP)

Ramgarh – Zuber Khan (Congress) vs (BJP)

Rajgarh Laxmangarh (ST) – Mange Lal Meena (Congress) vs (BJP)

Kathumar (SC) – Sanjana Jatav (Congress) vs (BJP)

Kaman – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Nagar – Wajib Ali (Congress) vs Jawahar Singh Bedam (BJP)

Deeg-Kumher – Vishvendra Singh (Congress) vs Dr Shailesh Singh (BJP)

Bharatpur – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Nadbai – Jogendra Awana (Congress) vs (BJP)

Weir (SC) – Bhajan Lal Jatav (Congress) vs Bahadur Singh Koli (BJP)

Bayana – Amar Singh Jatav (Congress) vs (BJP)

Baseri – Sanjay Kumar Jatav (Congress) vs (BJP)

Bari – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Dholpur – Shoba Rani Kushwah (Congress) vs Dr Shivcharan Kushwaha (BJP)

Rajakhera – Rohit Bohra (Congress) vs (BJP)

Todabhim (ST) – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Hindaun (SC) – Anita Jatav (Congress) vs Rajkumari Jatav (BJP)

Karauli – Lakhan Singh Meena (Congress) vs (BJP)

Sapotra (ST) – Ramesh Chand Meena (Congress) vs Hansraj Mena (BJP)

Bandikui – Gajraj Khatana (Congress) vs Bhagchand Dakra (BJP)

Mahuwa – Om Prakash Hudla (Congress) vs (BJP)

Sikrai (SC) – Mamta Bhupesh (Congress) vs (BJP)

Dausa – Murari Lal Meena (Congress) vs (BJP)

Lalsot (ST) – Parsadi Lal Meena (Congress) vs Rambilas Meena (BJP)

Gangapur – Ramkesh Meena (Congress) vs (BJP)

Bamanwas (ST) – Indra Meena (Congress) vs Rajendra Meena (BJP)

Sawai Madhopur – Danish Abrar (Congress) vs Kirodi Lal Meena (BJP)

Khandar – Ashok Bairwa (Congress) vs Jitendra Gothwal (BJP)

Malpura – (Congress) vs Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary (BJP)

Niwai (SC) – Prashant Bairwa (Congress) vs (BJP)

Tonk – Sachin Pilot (Congress) vs (BJP)

Deoli-Uniara – Harish Chandra Meena (Congress) vs Vijay Bainsla (BJP)

Kishangarh – Vikash Choudhary (Congress) vs Bhagirath Choudhary, MP (BJP)

Pushkar – Naseem Akhtar Insaf (Congress) vs Suresh Singh Rawat (BJP)

Ajmer North – (Congress) vs Vasudev Devnani (BJP)

Ajmer South (SC) – Dropdi Koli (Congress) vs Anita Bhadel (BJP)

Nasirabad – Shiv Prakash Gurjar (Congress) vs Ramswaroop Lamba (BJP)

Beawar – Paras Panch Jain (Congress) vs Shankar Singh Rawat (BJP)

Masuda – Rakesh Pareek (Congress) vs (BJP)

Kekri – Dr Raghu Sharma (Congress) vs Shatrughan Gautam (BJP)

Ladnun – Mukesh Bhakar (Congress) vs (BJP)

Deedwana – Chetan Singh Choudhary (Congress) vs (BJP)

Jayal – Manju Devi (Congress) vs Dr Manju Baghmar (BJP)

Nagaur – (Congress) vs Dr Jyoti Mirdha (BJP)

Khinvsar – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Merta – (Congress) vs Laxmanram Meghwal (BJP)

Degana – Vijaypal Mirdha (Congress) vs (BJP)

Makrana – Jakir Hussain Gesawat (Congress) vs Sumita Bhinchar (BJP)

Parbatsar – Ramniwas Gawaria (Congress) vs Mansingh Kinsaria (BJP)

Nawan – Mahendra Choudhary (Congress) vs Vijay Singh Chaudhary (BJP)

Jaitaran – Surendra Goyal (Congress) vs Avinash Gehlot (BJP)

Sojat – Niranjan Arya (Congress) vs Shobha Chauhan (BJP)

Pali – Bheemraj Bhati (Congress) vs Gyan Chand Parakh (BJP)

Marwar Junction – Khushveer Singh (Congress) vs (BJP)

Bali – Badri Ram Jakhar (Congress) vs Pushpendrasingh Ranawat (BJP)

Sumerpur – (Congress) vs Joraram Kumawat (BJP)

Phalodi – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Lohawat – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Shergarh – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Osian – Divya Maderna (Congress) vs (BJP)

Bhopalgarh (SC) – Geeta Barwar (Congress) vs (BJP)

Sardarpura – Ashok Gehlot (Congress) vs (BJP)

Jodhpur – Manisha Panwar (Congress) vs (BJP)

Soorsagar – (Congress) vs Devendra Joshi (BJP)

Luni – Mahendra Vishnoi (Congress) vs (BJP)

Bilara – Mohan Lal Kataria (Congress) vs Arjunlal Garg (BJP)

Jaisalmer – Rooparam Meghwal (Congress) vs (BJP)

Pokaran – Sale Mohammad (Congress) vs Mahant Pratappuri Maharaj (BJP)

Sheo – Ameen Khan (Congress) vs (BJP)

Barmer – Mewaram Jain (Congress) vs (BJP)

Baytoo – Harish Choudhary (Congress) vs Balaram Mundh (BJP)

Pachpadra – Madan Prajapat (Congress) vs (BJP)

Siwana – Manvendra Singh (Congress) vs Hammir Singh Bhayal (BJP)

Gudamalani – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Chohtan – Padmaram Meghwal (Congress) vs Aduram Meghwal (BJP)

Ahore – (Congress) vs Chhagan Singh Pajpurohit (BJP)

Jalore (SC) – Ramila Meghwal (Congress) vs Jogeshwar Garg (BJP)

Bhinmal – Dr Samarjeet Singh (Congress) vs (BJP)

Sanchore – Sukhram Vishnoi (Congress) vs Devji Patel, MP (BJP)

Raniwara – Ratan Dewasi (Congress) vs (BJP)

Sirohi – Sanyam Lodha (Congress) vs Otaram Dewasi (BJP)

Pindwara-Abu (ST) – Leelaram Garasia (Congress) vs Samaram Garasia (BJP)

Reodar (SC) – Motiram Koli (Congress) vs Jagsiram Koli (BJP)

Gogunda (ST) – Dr. Mangilal Garasiya (Congress) vs Prataplal Gameti (BJP)

Jhadol – Heera Lal Darangi (Congress) vs Babulal Kharadi (BJP)

Kherwara – Dr Dayaram Parmar (Congress) vs Nanalal Aahri (BJP)

Udaipur Rural – Dr. Vivek Katara (Congress) vs Phool Singh Meena (BJP)

Udaipur – Gourav Vallabh (Congress) vs Tarachand Jain (BJP)

Mavli – Pushkar Lal Dangi (Congress) vs (BJP)

Vallabhnagar – Preeti Gajendra Singh Shaktawat (Congress) vs (BJP)

Salumber (ST) – Raghuveer Singh Meena (Congress) vs Amritlal Meena (BJP)

Dhariawad – Nagaraj Meena (Congress) vs Kanhaiyalal Meena (BJP)

Dungarpur – Ganesh Goghra (Congress) vs Bansilal Katara (BJP)

Aspur – Rakesh Roat (Congress) vs Gopichand Meena (BJP)

Sagwara – Kailash Kumar Bheel (Congress) vs Shankar Decha (BJP)

Chorasi – (Congress) vs Sushil Katara (BJP)

Ghatol – Nanalal Ninama (Congress) vs Manshankar Ninama (BJP)

Garhi – Shankar Lal Charpota (Congress) vs Kailash Candra Meena (BJP)

Banswara – Arjun Singh Bamaniya (Congress) vs (BJP)

Bagidora – Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya (Congress) vs Krishna Katara (BJP)

Kushalgarh – Ramila Khadia (Congress) vs Bhimabhai Damor (BJP)

Kapasan (SC) – Shankar Lal Bairwa (Congress) vs (BJP)

Begun – Rajendra Singh Bidhuri (Congress) vs (BJP)

Chittorgarh – (Congress) vs Narpat Singh Rajvi (BJP)

Nimbahera – Udai Lal Anjana (Congress) vs Srichand Kripalani (BJP)

Bari Sadri – Badri Lal Jat (Congress) vs Gautam Singh Dak (BJP)

Pratapgarh (ST) – Ramlal Meena (Congress) vs Hemant Meena (BJP)

Bhim – Sudharshan Singh Rawat (Congress) vs (BJP)

Kumbhalgarh – Yogendra Singh Parmar (Congress) vs Surendra Singh Rathore (BJP)

Rajsamand – Narayan Singh Bhati (Congress) vs Deepti Maheshwari (BJP)

Nathdwara – C P Joshi (Congress) vs Kunwar Vishwaraj Singh Mewar (BJP)

Asind – Hangami Lal Mewara (Congress) vs Jhabbar Singh Sankhla (BJP)

Mandal – Ramlal Jat (Congress) vs Udayalal Bhadana (BJP)

Sahara – Rajendra Trivedi (Congress) vs Ladulal Pitalia (BJP)

Bhilwara – (Congress) vs Vitthalshankar Awasthi (BJP)

Shahpura (SC) – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Jahazpur – Dhiraj Gurjar (Congress) vs Gopichand Meena (BJP)

Mandalgarh – Vivek Dhakar (Congress) vs Gopal Lal Sharma (BJP)

Hindoli – Ashok Chandna (Congress) vs (BJP)

Keshoraipatan (SC) – C L Premi Bairwa (Congress) vs

Bundi – Harimohan Sharma (Congress) vs Ashok Dogra (BJP)

Pipalda – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Sangod – Bhanu Pratap Singh (Congress) vs Hiralal Nagar (BJP)

Kota North – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Kota South – (Congress) vs Sandeep Sharma (BJP)

Ladpura – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Ramganj Mandi (SC) – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Anta – Pramod Jain Bhaya (Congress) vs (BJP)

Kishanganj (ST) – (Congress) vs (BJP)

Baran-Atru (SC) – Panachand Meghwal (Congress) vs

Chhabra – Karan Singh Rathore (Congress) vs Pratap Singh Singhvi (BJP)

Dag – Chetraj Gehlot (Congress) vs Kalulal Meghwal (BJP)

Jhalrapatan – (Congress) vs Vasundhara Raje (BJP)

Khanpur – Suresh Gurjar (Congress) vs Narendra Nagar (BJP)

Manohar Thana – Nemi Chand Meena (Congress) vs Govind Ranipuria (BJP)

