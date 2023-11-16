Home

Rajasthan Polls 2023: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Rs 450 Subsidy On LPG Cylinder; Savings Bond For Girls

The BJP has released its manifesto for Rajasthan Assembly elections in Jaipur today.

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the party’s manifesto for Rajasthan Assembly elections in Jaipur a day before the election. The manifesto was released by BJP national president JP Nadda at an event with other party leaders. It has promised a Rs 450 subsidy on LPG cylinder for Ujjawala beneficiaries, bonus of Rs 2,700 per quintal on MSP for wheat and savings bond for girl child, ‘mahila thana’ in every district and ‘mahila desk’ in every police station.

VIDEO | BJP president JP Nadda, along with party leaders, releases party manifesto for Rajasthan Assembly elections at an event in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/leRayDb9gS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2023

While addressing the gathering, Nadda said that the party manifesto is a roadmap for development. “For other parties, the manifesto is just a formality. But for the BJP, it’s a roadmap for development. So this ‘Sankalp Patra’ is not just words written on the page, but we are committed to fulfilling these sentences. Our history is the proof that we did whatever we said,” said Nadda.

Slamming the grand old party which is in power in the desert state, the saffron party’s president stated that the Congress in the state is known for being number one in corruption, atrocities on poor people and question paper leaks., highlighting that the number of paper leaks that happened in the state has broken records.

“Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe paper leaks, other scams in Rajasthan if BJP forms govt in state,” Nadda said.

Nadda further slammed the Congress, stating that this is the state with the highest electricity rates and the highest Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 23 medical colleges have been established in the past nine years, with 11 of them currently operational, he added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared in October that polling in Rajasthan is scheduled for November 25, with the results expected to be announced on December 3. The term of the 200-seat Rajasthan assembly is set to conclude in the first week of January.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Key dates

Date of nomination: 06 November, 2023

Nomination ends: 07 November, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 08 November, 2023

Date of polling: November 25, 2023

Date of counting: 03 December, 2023

