Rajasthan Crisis: In a dramatic turn of events, rebel leader Sachin Pilot and his MLAs on Wednesday filed an appeal and urged the Supreme Court to hear them first before passing any order on Assembly Speaker's plea.

The move from the Pilot camp came soon after Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi moved the apex court against the high court directive to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Pilot.

On Tuesday, the high court had said that it would deliver its order on July 24 on a petition filed by Pilot and 18 other MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices sent to them. The high court, during the hearing, asked the Speaker to defer the disqualification proceedings till then.

In his petition, the Speaker said that the disqualification process is part of the Assembly proceedings and hence, the high court could not have interfered by asking him to defer it till Friday.

Taking up the matter, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde in another matter, raised the issue of having a mechanism in the top court for urgent mentioning and listing of petitions like the one filed by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker.

The CJI told Sibal to raise the issue of urgent listing before the apex court registry. The Speaker’s counsel had twice before agreed to the high court’s request to extend the deadline for receiving replies from the MLAs to the show cause notices.

Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs have challenged their disqualification notices in the high court. The notices to MLAs were served after the party complained to the Speaker that the legislators had allegedly defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings, on Monday and Tuesday last week.