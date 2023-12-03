Home

News

Rajasthan Election Result 2023: BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Early Trends, Congress At 70

Rajasthan Election Result 2023: BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Early Trends, Congress At 70

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Keep yourself updated with all the latest developments regarding the Assembly elections at India.com.

Rajasthan Election Result 2023: BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Early Trends, Congress At 70

Assembly Election Result Live: According to Zee News, the BJP is leading in 116 seats, whereas the arch-rival Congress is leading in 67 (as of 10:51 am). Since the beginning of the vote counting, the saffron party has been leading in most of the constituencies. However, the current Chief Minister of the state, Ashok Gehlot, is leading from the Sardarpura seat. These are early trends and can change as the counting of votes progresses, but they also indicate that the people of the desert state are inclined towards choosing the BJP.

Trending Now

Rajasthan went to the polls on November 25 in a single phase to elect representatives on 199 of the 200 Assembly seats, with roughly 75.45 percent of eligible voters exercising their franchise. Now, the counting of votes for the high-stakes Assembly elections has started on Sunday. The state administration has implemented tight security arrangements to ensure a hassle-free counting of votes.

You may like to read

In Rajasthan, a head-to-head battle unfolded between the ruling Congress and the BJP. As the incumbent grand old party, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, aims for a second term, the saffron party is eager to dethrone the Congress in the desert state—a region that has consistently ousted the incumbent over the past 25 years. Notably, polling in the Karanpur assembly seat couldn’t proceed due to the unfortunate demise of the Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Koonar at Delhi’s AIIMS. Rajasthan is one of the five major states that went to the polls in November 2023 ahead of the 2024 general elections.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.