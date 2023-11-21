Home

Rajasthan Elections 2023: Can BJP Halt Ashok Gehlot’s Victory In Sardarpura Seat?

Sardarpura Assembly Elections 2023: Congress has nominated veteran Ashok Gehlot as its candidate for the Sardarpura seat, while the saffron party has chosen Rajkumar Rinwa to contest form the respective Assembly seat.

Rajasthan Elections 2023: Sardarpura is one of the Assembly constituencies among the 200 Assembly seats in the state of Rajasthan. Classified as an urban seat, it is part of the Jodhpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and falls under the Jodhpur district and West region of the state. The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Rajasthan Assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place on November 23 in a single phase, and the vote counting scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

Currently, the state is governed by the ruling Congress party, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The grand old party is once again aiming for a flawless second victory to maintain its authority in the desert state. The BJP, the primary opposition party in the state, is making vigorous efforts to secure assembly seats. The saffron party, which still depends on its central leadership, is attempting to wrest seats from the Congress.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Sardarpura Candidates

In this term’s Assembly elections, the Congress has nominated veteran Ashok Gehlot as its candidate for the Sardarpura seat, while the saffron party has chosen Rajkumar Rinwa to contest form the respective Assembly seat.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Sardarpura Previous Election Result

In 2018, the Congress’s Ashok Gehlot secured triumph with a substantial margin of over 45,597 votes, defeating BJP’s Shambhu Singh. Gehlot received more than 97,081 votes, while Singh secured 51,484 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 63.31 percent.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: January 14, 2024.

January 14, 2024. Date Of Notification: October 30.

October 30. Last Date Of Nominations: November 10.

November 10. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: November 7.

November 7. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: November 9, 2023.

November 9, 2023. Voting Date: November 23, 2023.

November 23, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

RajasthaAssembly Elections 2023: Quick Info

Majority seats: 101 seats.

101 seats. Current government: INC

INC Current chief minister: Ashok Gehlot

Total Assembly seats: 200

200 Major parties: Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

