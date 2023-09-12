Home

News

Rajasthan Fuel Pumps to Remain on These Dates Over Higher VAT, Check Rates In Jaipur, Jodhpur and Other Cities

Rajasthan Fuel Pumps to Remain on These Dates Over Higher VAT, Check Rates In Jaipur, Jodhpur and Other Cities

Fuel stations in the border areas of Rajasthan are bleeding as vehicle owners prefer to buy fuel from neighbouring states due to the significantly lower prices there.

Petrol Rate In Delhi Crosses Record Rs 85/Litre

JAIPUR: All fuel stations in Rajasthan will remain closed on September 13 and 14. The dealers’ association of the state has called for a strike to protest high VAT rates. According to the representatives of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association (RPDA), the dealers will go for an indefinite strike from 15 if the state government fails to reduce the tax rates. Notably, the VAT rates on petrol and diesel in Rajasthan are much higher than those in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat, according to RPDA.

Trending Now

The association further added that the people of Rajasthan as high as 20% of the auto fuels as VAT. It is the second highest in the country even after the government reduced them last year.

You may like to read

Former RPDA president Suneet Bagai said, “We have written to the government two weeks ago, requesting it to reduce VAT and road cess and provide relief to the common people and dealers. If the government does not act, we will go on an indefinite strike from September 15.”

Fuel stations in the border areas of Rajasthan are bleeding as vehicle owners prefer to buy fuel from neighbouring states due to the significantly lower prices there. Many petrol pumps in the border areas of the state have closed their businesses after regularly losing customers.

“Diesel prices are cheaper by Rs 10-11 and petrol by Rs 15 (in the neighbouring states). So why would anybody buy in Rajasthan when they can buy just across the state borders and save substantial sums of money?” asked Bagai. He said the state government conducted inflation relief camps in recent months, but they are of no use as high fuel prices are making all goods, commodities and services costlier.

Fuel Price in Jodhpur:

PETROL PRICE / LITRE: RS 108.31

DIESEL PRICE / LITRE: Rs 93.58

Fuel Price in Ajmer:

PETROL PRICE / LITRE: RS 108.71

DIESEL PRICE / LITRE: Rs 93.92

Fuel Price in Alwar:

PETROL PRICE / LITRE: RS 109.23

DIESEL PRICE / LITRE: Rs 94.36

Fuel Price in Jaipur

PETROL PRICE / LITRE: RS 108.48

DIESEL PRICE / LITRE: Rs 93.72

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES