Rajasthan Minister Blames Love Affairs For Kota Suicides, Minor Victim’s Father Demands Proof

Rajasthan Minister Blames Love Affairs For Kota Suicides, Minor Victim’s Father Demands Proof

Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal claimed that many suicides in Kota, including that of a 16-year-old girl who died by suicide at her hostel recently, were the results of love affairs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with State UDH Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal addresses a press conference after the inauguration of City Park, in Kota, Rajasthan, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Kota, Rajasthan: A Rajasthan minister has blamed “love affairs” as the reason behind surging suicide cases among students in coaching hub Kota. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Shanti Dhariwal claimed that many suicides in Kota, including that of a 16-year-old girl who died by suicide at her hostel recently, were the results of love affairs.

Dhariwal claimed that the deceased girl had left behind a letter suggesting a love affair was the cause of her suicide. The remarks drew ire from girl’s father who demanded the minister to furnish proof of his claims.

“You will be sorry to hear that a girl has also committed suicide today. It has been found that she committed suicide due to an affair. She had left a letter… All the suicides committed here (by coaching students) needed to be investigated thoroughly to find exact reason,” Dhariwal told reporters.

Dhariwal’s claims were also dismissed by the local police who stated no letter or suicide note was recovered from the girl’s hostel room where she allegedly hung herself to death on Tuesday night.

Addressing a presser with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Kota, Dhariwal, the urban development and housing minister also cited “parental pressure” as another reason behind student suicides.

However, the father of deceased NEET aspirant Richa, who reached Kota from Ranchi on Thursday morning to receive her body, expressed strong objection to Dhariwal’s remarks and demanded evidence to prove his claims.

“My daughter did not have any affair. If he (Dhariwal) has any such evidence, he should share it with me,” Ravindra Sinha, the girl’s father, told the media, adding that his daughter had complained to him that some boys in Kota would tease her while going to and coming from a coaching institute.

Sinha also expressed dissatisfaction over counselling facilities to coaching students in Kota.

Dhariwal could not be contacted for comment on Sinha’s demand for an evidence.

Meanwhile, Circle Inspector of Vigyan Nagar police station Davesh Bhardwaj, who is also investigation officer in the latest suicide case, denied having recovered any suicide note from Richa’s hostel room.

He also refuted love affair the reason behind the suicide by the girl saying police did not find any such clue from her room.

The police have lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC, Bhardwaj said, adding that the girl’s body was handed over to the family members.

DSP Dharmveer Singh also denied of recovering any note suggesting love affair the reason behind the girl’s suicide.

The family members decided to perform the girl’s last rites at an electric crematorium in Kota itself, the DSP said.

The deceased girl was a class 11 student and was preparing for NEET in a coaching institute here since May this year.

According to official figures, Richa became the 23rd student who committed suicide in Kota this year, the highest ever for the country’s coaching hub. Last year, the figure was 15.

(With PTI inputs)

