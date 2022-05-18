New Delhi: Invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. For the unversed, Article 142 deals with enforcement of decrees and orders of the Supreme Court and orders as to discovery, etc.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: Aspirants Urge NTA to Delay Medical Exam Beyond July 17. Read Full Letter Here

Notably, Perarivalam has served 30 years of a life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. "State cabinet had taken its decision based on relevant considerations. In exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate to release the convict," a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said.

For the unversed, Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

At the time of the assassination, Perarivalan was 19-year-old and was accused of buying the two 9-volt batteries for Sivarasan, the LTTE man who hatched the conspiracy to kill Gandhi. The batteries were used in the bomb to assassinate Rajiv Gandhi.

An anti-terrorism court awarded death sentence to Perarivalan in 1998. An year later, the Supreme Court upheld the sentence but commuted it to life imprisonment in 2014. In March this year, the top court granted him bail.