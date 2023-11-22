Home

Breaking News: Army Officer Among 2 Personnel Killed In Ongoing Gunbattle In J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri Encounter Update: Two Army personnel were killed in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to officials, an Army officer and a soldier were killed in the encounter while another jawan sustained injuries and has been rushed to a hospital.

Two terrorists are believed to be trapped at the encounter said as the firefight rages on, police said.

Earlier, the encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation, the police said.

This is a developing story. More details will follow.

Read more on Latest Jammu & Kashmir News on India.com.