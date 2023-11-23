Home

Rajouri Encounter Update: Top Lashkar Commander Among 2 Terrorists Gunned Down, 5 Soldiers Martyred; Operation In Final Phase, Says Army

Two high-ranking terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit, including a top commander have been killed in the ongoing gunfight in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists, at Baji Maal area of Rajouri district, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rajouri Encounter Update: A top commander of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit along with another terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said, adding that the operation is currently in its final phase and will be over soon. Five soldiers, including two Army captains, have also been killed in the gunfight which has been raging since Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, a defence spokesman said a Pakistani terrorist has been killed. Later, officials said another terrorist has been eliminated. The slain Pakistani terrorist has been identified as Quari, a Pakistan national and a top commander of the LeT who was trained in Afghanistan.

Slain Lashkar commander trained in Afghanistan

“He has been trained on the Pakistan and Afghanistan front. He is a highly ranked terrorist leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba,” the defence spokesman said.

Quari, a top LeT commander, was active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group from past one year, police said, adding that he is also believed to be mastermind of Dangri and Kandi attacks.

The slain terrorist commander was sent to revive terrorism in the region, they said. Quari was an expert in IEDs, a trained sniper and operated from caves.

VIDEO | Bodies of two terrorists, killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, have been recovered. (Note: Visuals deferred by unspecified time.) pic.twitter.com/r1fXdCN8QZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2023

The identity of the other terrorist is being verified, they said.

Five Army personnel martyred so far

Five Army personnel, including two officers, have been killed in the firefight so far, officials said.

While four personnel, including two captains, were killed and two others injured in the operation against the terrorists on Wednesday, another jawan succumbed to injuries today, taking the toll to five.

The five army personnel killed in action have been identified as Captain M V Pranjal of 63 Rastriya Rifles, a resident of Karnataka, Captain Shubham of the Special Forces, resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Havaldar Abdul Majid of the Special Force, a resident of Poonch in J-K, and Lance Naik Sanjay Bist of Nainital in Uttarakhand.

Officials said firing was halted in the night and the area was put under cordon. Firing resumed on Thursday morning, and two terrorists were killed, they said and added that the operation is in its final phase.

The area was cordoned off and more security personnel were deployed in the night to ensure the terrorists do not escape from the thickly forested area, the officials said.

Two injured army personnel — a major and a jawan — are admitted at the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps of the Army said based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in the Kalakote area of Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri on Sunday.

“Contact established on 22 November and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by their own brave hearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” it said.

The encounter in Rajouri comes close on the heels of another gunfight in Behrote in Budhal area on November 17, in which one terrorist was killed.

Two earlier ambushes in the Mendhar area of Poonch and Kandi forest of Rajouri on April 20 and May 5, respectively, had claimed the lives of 10 soldiers.

According to officials, 46 deaths have been recorded in terrorism-related incidents in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and nearby Reasi district since January this year.

While 23 people, including seven terrorists and nine security personnel, were killed in Rajouri, 15 terrorists and five security personnel in Poonch district. Three terrorists were killed in Reasi district.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)