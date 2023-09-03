By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rajya Sabha By-election: BJP Names Dr Dinesh Sharma as Party's Candidate from Uttar Pradesh
BJP announces the candidature of Dr Dinesh Sharma as the party's candidate from Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-election.
Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the candidature of Dr Dinesh Sharma as the party’s candidate from Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-election.
