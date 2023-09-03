Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Rajya Sabha By-election: BJP Names Dr Dinesh Sharma as Party’s Candidate from Uttar Pradesh

Rajya Sabha By-election: BJP Names Dr Dinesh Sharma as Party’s Candidate from Uttar Pradesh

BJP announces the candidature of Dr Dinesh Sharma as the party's candidate from Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-election.

Published: September 3, 2023 3:24 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Rajya Sabha By-election: BJP Names Dr Dinesh Sharma as Party's Candidate from Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the candidature of Dr Dinesh Sharma as the party’s candidate from Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-election.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>