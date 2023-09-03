Home

News

Rajya Sabha By-election: BJP Names Dr Dinesh Sharma as Party’s Candidate from Uttar Pradesh

Rajya Sabha By-election: BJP Names Dr Dinesh Sharma as Party’s Candidate from Uttar Pradesh

BJP announces the candidature of Dr Dinesh Sharma as the party's candidate from Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-election.

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the candidature of Dr Dinesh Sharma as the party’s candidate from Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-election.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES