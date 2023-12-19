Rajya Sabha Chairman Reacts To TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s Mimicry, Calls It ‘Ridiculous, Shameful’

Home

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday took exception to Trinamool Congress' suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking him during a protest in Parliament premises

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday took exception to Trinamool Congress’ suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking him during a protest in Parliament premises saying that the mimicry is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unacceptable’. Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament’s Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his Phone.

As the House reconvened at 12 noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took note of the incident and said, “Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar reacts after mimicry incident. pic.twitter.com/MuAnJAHFh9 — Sunil Bishnoi BJP 🇮🇳 (@MSunilBishnoi) December 19, 2023

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankar reacts to shameful mimicking by TMC MP. pic.twitter.com/FHwoYNuzyz — #DextrousNinja (@Ninja0179048354) December 19, 2023

This is incredibly shocking. #TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee rudely mimics Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar while a gleeful Congress MP Rahul Gandhi records the mimicry on his cellphone.pic.twitter.com/z9meanz31T An individual is not being insulted; the… — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) December 19, 2023

In the video clip, the TMC leader is seen making some gestures with both of his hands while Rahul Gandhi is filming the act on his mobile phone as other members burst out in laughter.

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal also criticised the Congress in his post on X “For the record – Congress supports those who ridicule a constitutional position!”

Meanwhile, the suspended MPs of the INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises this morning. The suspended lawmakers were joined by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, as they raised slogans against the Centre.

The suspended members also protested against the government at Parliament’s Makar Dwar.

The reason for the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session was cited to be ‘misconduct’ and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair.

The reason for the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session was cited to be 'misconduct' and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair.