Home

News

Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP Fields Chunnilal Garasiya, Ex-MLA Madan Rathore for Polls From Rajasthan

Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP Fields Chunnilal Garasiya, Ex-MLA Madan Rathore for Polls From Rajasthan

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nominations is February 15.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named two candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan. The saffron camp has fielded former state minister Chunnilal Garasiya and former MLA Madan Rathore. Garasiya, a tribal leader, is currently the state vice president of the BJP. Rathore was the deputy chief whip in the assembly during the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

Trending Now

While the BJP is likely to get its two candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state, the Congress has the numbers to win one seat. The BJP has 115 and the Congress 70 members in the 200-member assembly.

You may like to read

The tenure of two Rajya Sabha members from Rajasthan — former prime minister Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupender Yadav (BJP) — is ending on April 3. Election will also be held on one seat that fell vacant after BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from Parliament in December following his election as an MLA.

Of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, the Congress currently has six members and the BJP three, while one seat is vacant. Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nominations is February 15.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.