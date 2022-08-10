Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government will provide free travel to women above 60 years of age in the government buses. In a tweet, the chief minister made this announcement on Wednesday.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces Free Bus Services For Women In UP From Tonight

Free bus travel for senior women citizens was one of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto. The chief minister has also announced free bus rides for women for 48 hours in the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Yogi Adityanath said that women can travel for free in government buses between August 10 (12 a.m.) to August 12 (12 a.m.).

He tweeted, “On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Uttar Pradesh, all mothers, sisters and daughters will be provided free travel facility for the next 48 hours in government buses from 12 midnight to 12 midnight on 12th August.”

उत्तर प्रदेश में रक्षाबंधन के अवसर पर सभी माताओं, बहनों और बेटियों को अगले 48 घंटे के लिए, सरकारी बसों में आज रात्रि 12 बजे से लेकर 12 अगस्त की रात्रि 12 बजे तक निःशुल्क यात्रा की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 10, 2022

“Very soon in Uttar Pradesh we are going to introduce free travel for and above 60 years of age in government buses, “he added.

Earlier, Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma had announced state roadways buses will offer free rides to women on Raksha Bandhan next month. The festival of Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond and will be celebrated on August 11.

The minister said women, and children up to 15 years can avail the free travel facility from 12 noon on August 10 to August 11 on all “ordinary” buses of Haryana Roadways. Sharma asserted that the free bus rides on Raksha Bandhan were being offered for the last several years, but had to be halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited festivals in the country which marks the bond of love between the siblings and will be celebrated nationwide on August 11.

It is celebrated on the full moon of the Savan month of the Hindu year. The month of Savan is considered an auspicious period among the Hindus and Lord Shiva is worshipped every Monday during this entire time.