It Will Increase The Happiness of My Sisters, Says PM Modi After Centre Slashes LPG Rates

The cabinet has approved an additional subsidy under the Ujjwala scheme. The additional subsidy is Rs 200. Now subsidy will be Rs 400 per cylinder for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries.

New Delhi: The Modi government on Tuesday slashed the prices of cooking gas by Rs 200 per cylinder for all domestic consumers during the Union cabinet meeting. The cabinet has approved an additional subsidy under the Ujjwala scheme. The additional subsidy is Rs 200. Now subsidy will be Rs 400 per cylinder for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries.

Soon after the decision was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, “The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to increase happiness in our family. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of the sisters in my family and make their lives easier. May every sister of mine be happy, be healthy, this is my wish to God.”

रक्षाबंधन का पर्व अपने परिवार में खुशियां बढ़ाने का दिन होता है। गैस की कीमतों में कटौती होने से मेरे परिवार की बहनों की सहूलियत बढ़ेगी और उनका जीवन और आसान होगा। मेरी हर बहन खुश रहे, स्वस्थ रहे, सुखी रहे, ईश्वर से यही कामना है। https://t.co/RwM1a1GIKd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2023

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, while talking to news agency ANI, said that the whole nation is extending a warm welcome to this decision and said that the decision is not politically motivated. “The whole nation is extending a warm welcome to this decision…people will get Rs 200 reduction in the prices of cylinders, and prices of cylinders will come down from Rs 1100 to Rs 900…this is not politically motivated, it is motivated out of a genuine sense of feeling for the citizens. It is a brother’s gift to his sisters,” the minister said.

The decision has also brought joy to families across the country. Women from West Bengal’s Kolkata shared their happiness on the price reduction of cooking gas by Rs 200 per cylinder. “This is a very good decision, if there will be Rs 200 reduction in the prices of cylinders, then it will be very good, because running a household is difficult”

#WATCH | Women from West Bengal’s Kolkata on price reduction of cooking gas by Rs 200 per cylinder “This is a very good decision, if there will be Rs 200 reduction in the prices of cylinders, then it will be very good, because running a household is difficult” pic.twitter.com/8EsuutMyQ4 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

