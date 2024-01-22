Ram Lalla Pran Prathistha: PM Modi Lights Ram Jyoti At His Official Residence in Delhi

Home

The prime minister had urged the devotees to light 'Ram Jyoti' at home and celebrate a 'mini Diwali' to mark the consecration ceremony.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lit ‘diyas’ (lamps) at his residence following the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi took to X to share photos lighting a ‘diya’ in front of a photograph of the Ram statue from the Ayodhya temple at his official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lights ‘Ram Jyoti’ at this residence in Delhi to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/JZCROVAx25 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Several other senior BJP leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also lit up diyas at their residences to mark this auspicious day.

The defence minister also shared photographs on X lighting a ‘Ram Jyoti’ at his residence. “Today Ram Lalla is seated in his new, divine and grand temple in Ayodhya Dham. The whole country is celebrating Diwali. On this auspicious occasion, lighting a ‘Ram Jyoti’ at home with family,” Singh said.

अयोध्या धाम में आज रामलला अपने नव्य, दिव्य और भव्य मंदिर में विराजमान हुए हैं। सारा देश दीपावली मना रहा है। इस पावन अवसर पर अपने परिवार के साथ मिलकर, घर में राम ज्योति प्रज्वलित की। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi का आह्वान है कि आप भी अपने घरों में रामज्योति प्रज्वलित कर प्रभु… pic.twitter.com/QudcKSt09c — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 22, 2024

Gadkari was joined at his residence by the students from a school for hearing impaired children, who participated in the prayers with the minister and his family. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also lit a ‘diya’ at his residence here and said this is a “historic day”.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television and social media at their homes and in temples across the country.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony took place — a seminal occasion in India’s political and religious history.

