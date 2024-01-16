Home

Ram Mandir Consecration: Awadh University Students Paint Rangoli at Hanuman Garhi Temple | Watch

On January 22, the minimum essential rituals needed for the "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared the first picture of the magnificent Sinh Dwar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple ahead of its grand consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The students of Awadh University on Tuesday painted rangoli at Hanuman Garhi Temple ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The city has been gearing up for the mega ceremony on January 22. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das lit a 108-foot-long incense stick brought from Gujarat.

Das lit the incense stick amid a huge crowd chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. The fragrance from the incense stick will reach a distance of 50 km, it has been claimed. The incense stick weighing 3,610 kg has a width of around three-and-a-half feet. It has been brought to this Uttar Pradesh town from Gujarat’s Vadodara.

Watch

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Students of Awadh University paint rangoli at Hanuman Garhi Temple ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Gr9BgGVMfr — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Rituals in the run-up to the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony started at the temple complex. These will continue till January 21.

Here are some of the key details:

On January 22, the minimum essential rituals needed for the “Pran Pratishtha” (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted

There are seven adhivasas in the “Pran Pratishtha” and a minimum of three adhivasas are in practice.

There are 121 “acharyas” who are conducting the rituals and Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid is overseeing, coordinating and directing all proceedings of the “anushthan”.

The principal “acharya” will be Laxmikant Dixit Dixit of Kashi.

The Ram temple “Pran Pratishtha” will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22.

The rituals preceding the “Pran Pratishtha” started with the “prayaschita” and “karmakuti poojan”, according to a schedule released by the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

On January 17, the idol’s “parisar pravesh” will be completed

Followed by “teerth poojan”, “jal yatra” and “gandhadhivas” on January 18

Aushadhadhivas”, “kesaradhivas”, “ghritadhivas” and “dhanyadhivas” on January 19.

On January 20, rituals related to “sharkara dhivas”, “phaladhivas” and “pushpadhivas” will be held.

On January 21, the “madhyadhivas” and “shaiyadhivas” rituals will be completed,

