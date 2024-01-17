Home

Ram Mandir Consecration: Will Go To Ayodhya After January 22 With Family, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he will visit Ayodhya, along with his family, after January 22.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will visit Ayodhya, along with his family, after January 22. Talking to the media, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor said his government will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after ‘pranpratishtha’ ceremony on January 22.

Kejriwal further informed that he is yet to receive the invitation from the January 22 pranpratishtha ceremony. “We will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after ‘pranpratishtha’ ceremony on January 22…They had said that a final invitation would be given by their team but we did not receive it…I want to visit Ayodhya with my family so we’ll go someday after January 22” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, “…We will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after ‘pranpratishtha’ ceremony on January 22…They had said that a final invitation would be given by their team but we did not receive it…I want to visit… pic.twitter.com/i2isJjyVyd — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

