By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ram Mandir Consecration: Will Go To Ayodhya After January 22 With Family, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he will visit Ayodhya, along with his family, after January 22.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will visit Ayodhya, along with his family, after January 22. Talking to the media, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor said his government will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after ‘pranpratishtha’ ceremony on January 22.
Trending Now
Kejriwal further informed that he is yet to receive the invitation from the January 22 pranpratishtha ceremony. “We will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after ‘pranpratishtha’ ceremony on January 22…They had said that a final invitation would be given by their team but we did not receive it…I want to visit Ayodhya with my family so we’ll go someday after January 22” he said.
You may like to read
#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, “…We will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after ‘pranpratishtha’ ceremony on January 22…They had said that a final invitation would be given by their team but we did not receive it…I want to visit… pic.twitter.com/i2isJjyVyd
— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.