Ram Mandir: Haryana Govt Declares Dry Day on January 22 | List of States That Banned Liquor On Consecration Day

The Rajasthan government declared January 22 as a 'dry day' in across the state in view of the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Haryana government has declared a ‘dry day’ on January 22 in view of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Monday. An official release quoting Khattar said all liquor establishments in the state will be closed on January 22.

The ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. On the prime minister’s call for cleanliness at religious places, Khattar said ‘poojas’ and cleanliness activities are being held at religious places in the state from January 14 to January 22.

Here’s a list of states observing a ‘dry day’ on January 22:

Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh govt declared January 22 as a ‘dry day’ across the state and has instructed all liquor shops in the state not to sell alcoholic beverages on the consecration day.

“You are aware that on January 22, 2024, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya. In view of the above, under a government order dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly,” a notice by the UP Excise Commissioner read.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government declared January 22 as a ‘dry day’ in across the state in view of the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced January 22 as a ‘dry day’ in the state. In a post on X the CM wrote, “Decisions we took in today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet- Dry Day on 22.01.2024 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman -Approval to Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan- a new scheme to financially support rural women entrepreneurs.”

“Big screens will be installed at various places for this. On January 21 and 22, the BJP workers will illuminate the market and other areas. January 22 has been declared as a ‘dry day’ in the state,” the CM said.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand govt has instructed district magistrates to designate January 22 as a dry day in the state. The state government has also directed the officials that ‘prasad’ should be distributed in major temples and Gurudwaras on January 22, and special arrangements should be made for providing prasad to the underprivileged through public participation. Millets of Uttarakhand should be included as much as possible in the form of Prasad

Chhattisgarh

The Vishnu Deo Sai government in Chhattisgarh has opted to observe a ‘dry day’ on January 22.

