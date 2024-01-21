Home

News

Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Jharkhand Declares Holiday for Govt Schools, Half-day Office

Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Jharkhand Declares Holiday for Govt Schools, Half-day Office

Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed all government offices in Jharkhand to remain closed until 2:30 pm on Monday.

UP Schools Closed: These schools will remain closed from 26 to 31 December.

Ram Mandir Consecration: To mark the consecration of the Ram temple, The Jharkhand government announced holiday for all government schools on Monday, with offices, other establishments, and public sector banks closing for half a day.

Trending Now

Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed all government offices in Jharkhand to remain closed until 2:30 pm on Monday. As per the official notification from the department of personnel and administrative reforms, schools will stay shut for the entire day in observance of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

You may like to read

On January 18, the Jharkhand BJP had urged the Hemant Soren-led government to declare January 22 as a state holiday in commemoration of the occasion. Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, had written a letter to the chief minister, requesting the declaration of January 22 as a state holiday to honor Lord Ram.

Noida: Public Holiday in Government Offices and Schools on Monday

Monday will be observed as a public holiday at all government establishments, including offices, schools and colleges, in Noida and Greater Noida, according to an official order.

The holiday has been announced on account of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“In view of the event on January 22, it has been declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881,” Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in the order.

Verma separately told PTI that government offices and other establishments like educational institutions will observe a day off on Monday.

“However, private organisations and commercial facilities are open to take a decision on their own,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.