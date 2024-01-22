Home

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’: 65-Yr-Old Suffers Heart Attack, Saved By IAF Team

Ramkrishna Srivastava, 65, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed inside the Ayodhya Ram temple complex while attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Devotees at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: A 65-year-old devotee who suffered a heart attack while attending the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Monday, was saved by timely medical intervention by the rapid response team of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The man, identified as Ramkrishna Srivastava, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed inside the Ayodhya Ram temple complex. However, a mobile hospital of the IAF’s rapid response saved his life as a team of BHISHM Cube led by Wing Commander Manish Gupta evacuated him within a minute of the incident, news agency PTI reported.

The IAF said that Srivastava was provided on-site treatment during the critical ‘golden hour’– which is described as the first hour following a traumatic injury or medical event crucial for successful emergency treatment.

“The rapid response team provided him preliminary treatment at the site. Once the patient’s condition stabilised, he was taken to the civil hospital for further observation and specialised care,” the IAF said in a statement.

Upon initial assessment, it was found that Srivastava’s blood pressure level had shot up to dangerously high level of 210/170 mm Hg, it added.

According to the IAF statement, the rapid response team provided him preliminary treatment at the site and after the patient’s condition stabilised, shifted him to the civil hospital for further observation and specialised care.

BHISHM mobile hospitals

The Two Cube-BHISHM mobile hospitals under the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management project were deployed in Ayodhya to bolster medical readiness and response capabilities for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, according to a statement of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued on Sunday.

These mobile hospitals are equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies, the statement added.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was held earlier today amidst much fanfare and anticipation as the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled in the presence of PM Modi who led the rituals at the consecration ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style and measures 380 feet (east-west) in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. The grand temple is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. The Ram Lalla idol, which depicts Lord Ram as a 5-year-old child, is placed in the main sanctum sanctorum located on the ground floor of the temple.

(With PTI inputs)

