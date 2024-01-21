Home

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’: J-K Admin Announces Half-Day Holiday On Jan 22

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday declared a half-day holiday in the Union Territory on January 22 in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Girls take a selfie with the backdrop of Ram Temple made of flowers, at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’: The Jammu and Kashmir administration Sunday declared a half-day holiday on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya. An official order issued by the government announced that a public holiday till 2:30 PM shall be observed tomorrow (Monday) in view of the consecration ceremony.

“It is hereby ordered that half-day public holiday (till 02:30 pm) shall be observed on January 22 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the official order issued by Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma.

The Union territory administration issued the order while referring to the grant of a half-day holiday to Central government employees by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel & Training) regarding the consecration event in Ayodhya.

Delhi declares half-day holiday

On a similar note, all government offices in the national capital will remain closed till 2:30 PM on consecration day. An order to this effect was approved by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday.

According to Raj Niwas officials, the L-G approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

They said the order was issued by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to which, all government offices in the national capital will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22.

MP declares holiday for schools, half-day for offices

Similarly, the Madhya Pradesh government has also announced a half-day for all the offices in the state and a holiday for schools and colleges on January 22, officials said.

“The entire country will be celebrating the consecration ceremony on January 22, and all offices and institutes of the state government will remain closed till 2.30 pm so that people can participate in the celebrations,” reads an official government notification issued on late Thursday night.

In two other separate notifications issued by the School and Higher Education Department of the state, a holiday was declared on the Ram Mandir inauguration day for all schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

Several other states have declared a public holiday or a half-day on the historic date.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Ayodhya is geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the Ram Lalla idol to the world.

Ahead of the ceremony, elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the temple city.

“We are making necessary security preparations in coordination with concerned agencies. The visitors have already started arriving for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. We are ensuring close surveillance through drone cameras and human intelligence. All security loopholes are being identified and addressed on priority,” said, Ayodhya Police chief Praveen Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies)

