Ram Temple Consecration: Assam Announces Half Holiday in State Govt Offices, Educational Institutions on January 22

Half holiday declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on 22nd January.

Updated: January 18, 2024 9:16 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Thursday announced a half-holiday in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on 22nd January- the day the inauguration of the Ram temple will take place.

