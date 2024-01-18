By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ram Temple Consecration: Assam Announces Half Holiday in State Govt Offices, Educational Institutions on January 22
Half holiday declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on 22nd January.
Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Thursday announced a half-holiday in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on 22nd January- the day the inauguration of the Ram temple will take place.
Trending Now
Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha | Half holiday declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on 22nd January. pic.twitter.com/qujiJcuZy4
— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.