Home

News

Ram Temple Consecration: Assam Announces Half Holiday in State Govt Offices, Educational Institutions on January 22

Ram Temple Consecration: Assam Announces Half Holiday in State Govt Offices, Educational Institutions on January 22

Half holiday declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on 22nd January.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa said he has full faith in the collection wisdom of the Election Commission.

Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Thursday announced a half-holiday in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on 22nd January- the day the inauguration of the Ram temple will take place.

Trending Now

Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha | Half holiday declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on 22nd January. pic.twitter.com/qujiJcuZy4 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.