Home

News

Ram Temple Consecration: Gorakhpur Zoo Announces 50 Percent Discount on Tickets for Those Named ‘Ram’

Ram Temple Consecration: Gorakhpur Zoo Announces 50 Percent Discount on Tickets for Those Named ‘Ram’

Visitors will need to show identification papers to avail the discount, the zoo's director said on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event at Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Gorakhpur Zoo has come up with an unusual initiation. The Zoo officials have decided to give a 50 per cent discount on tickets of visitors named ‘Ram’. The offer will be available on the eve of the ceremony. Visitors will need to show identification papers to avail the discount, the zoo’s director said on Wednesday. Manoj Kumar Shukla, director of the Shaheed Ashfaq Ulla Khan Prani Udyan, said that the facility will be available only for a day — on January 21.

Trending Now

Although the zoo has a weekly off on Mondays, Shukla has decided to play a live telecast of the consecration ceremony at the entrance plaza of the zoo. The entry to the programme hall at the entrance plaza will be open to the general public on the day.

You may like to read

UP Government to Start Helicopter Services to Ayodhya from 6 Districts by Month End

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to start helicopter services to Ayodhya from six districts in the state by the end of this month. The services will be started from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura and Agra.

Helicopter services will be started from Lucknow later this month, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Mukesh Meshram told PTI. He added that the government has fixed the fare for the services.

In addition to this, the state government is also introducing an aerial darshan of Ayodhya and the Ram temple there, Meshram said. For this, helicopter rides will start from a helipad near the tourism guesthouse along the banks of the Saryu river.

People interested in the aerial darshan will have to make advance bookings, the official said. The aerial tour will cover the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi and Saryu ghat among other places and its duration has been fixed for a maximum of 15 minutes, officials said and that the fare would be Rs 3,539 per person.

The helicopter service from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya would cover 126 km in 40 minutes and the fare has been fixed at Rs 11,327 per person, according to the officials.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.