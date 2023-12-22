Ram Temple Consecration: Grand Rehearsal To Be Held In Ayodhya On THIS Date

Home

A grand rehearsal of Ram Temple consecration ceremony will be held in Ayodhya ahead of the actual event of January 22 next year.

New Delhi: A grand rehearsal for the consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya will be held during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya on December 30. PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport and the Ayodhya railway station before holding a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s temple city ahead of Ram Temple consecration on January 22 next year.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two trains from the Ayodhya railway station, including a Vande Bharat.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the preparations and progress of development works in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Adityanath said Modi is scheduled to arrive here on December 30 before the much-awaited consecration ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22 and launch a slew of projects worth thousands of crores.

On his arrival here, the prime minister would be greeted by showering of flowers and recital of mantras, Yogi told officers, adding that all the routes that would be covered by Modi and his convoy should be decorated with flowers.

In view of the expected gathering of 1.5 to 2 lakh people from nearby districts in the prime minister’s public meeting, adequate parking arrangements and arrangements of basic facilities should be made on the major roads connecting Ayodhya for the people coming to the public meeting, he said.

Splendor of ‘Treta Yug’

For the upcoming consecration ceremony, Adityanath directed hotels to cancel all advance bookings so that the administration does not face problem in accommodating the special invitees who would arrive here for the consecration ceremony.

Adityanath directed the officials to ensure that Ayodhya be decorated with the splendour of the ‘Treta Yug’. He asked them to decorate local monasteries and temples and get a grand archway prepared.

The chief minister also directed officials to expedite the ongoing work on Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Dharma Path and the road connecting Ayodhya Airport bypass to Nayaghat.

It should be ensured that footpaths are used by devotees and vehicles should move on the main carriageway. Wherever there is sufficient width, seating arrangements and other public facilities should be developed, he directed officials.

He said under the guidance of the prime minister, projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore are underway in Ayodhya and the quality of these construction projects should also be checked regularly.

The chief minister also asked officials to pay special focus on cleanliness on the occasion of Modi’s visit and deploy additional manpower if required.

(With PTI inputs)

