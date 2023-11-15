Home

Ramanujganj Assembly Constituency: An Even Battlefield For Congress And BJP

BJP's Ramvichar Netam registered two consecutive victories from Ramanujganj Assembly Constituency when it was formed in 2008. However, Netam lost to Congress leader Brihaspat Singh in 2013.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Ramanujganj is one of the 90 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh located in Balrampur district of the state. The Ramanujganj Assembly Constituency, which is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes, has been an even battlefield between the Congress and the BJP with both parties winning the seat twice, since the constituency was carved out in 2008.

BJP’s Ramvichar Netam registered two consecutive victories from Ramanujganj Assembly Constituency when it was formed in 2008. However, Netam lost to Congress leader Brihaspat Singh in the 2013 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, breaking the BJP’s grip in the constituency. Singh retained the seat in the 2018 polls by defeating BJP candidate Ramkishun Singh by a huge margin of 32,916 votes.

Ramanujganj Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates

In the same vein as past elections, the Ramanujganj Assembly Constituency is expected to be an even battlefield as Congress leader Dr. Ajay Tirkey going up against former BJP MLA Ramvichar Netam. However, Netam is likely to hold an edge over the Congress candidate as the BJP veteran had won the seat twice before being defeated by sitting MLA Brihaspat Singh in 2013.

The BJP is looking to wrest power from the ruling Congress in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections and has deployed its star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other big names from the party to hold poll rallies in the state.

Chhattisgarh is expected to feature a head-to-head battle between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 30 October 2023

Nomination ends: 31 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 02 November 2023

Date of polling: November 17, 2023

Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023

