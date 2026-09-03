Ramayana Part 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash set for special fan meets ahead of Diwali release?

Ramayana Part 1: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana to lead fan events ahead of release

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Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Ramayana (PC-Instagram)

The makers of Ramayana Part 1 are reportedly planning a series of major fan events ahead of the film’s worldwide release. According to a Mid-Day report, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are expected to meet fans in Delhi and Bengaluru on October 31 and November 1, respectively. The makers are also reportedly discussing an event in Hyderabad as part of their plan to connect with audiences across India. The promotional strategy is expected to focus on building excitement for Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of the epic.

Ranbir Kapoor And Yash To Lead Fan Events

According to Mid-Day, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, is expected to lead the Delhi fan interaction on October 31. Yash, who plays Ravana, will reportedly host the Bengaluru event the following day. The events are reportedly part of the film’s larger promotional campaign. By having Ranbir and Yash lead interactions in Delhi and Bengaluru, the makers are looking to connect with audiences in both the North and South.

A Hyderabad summit is also reportedly being planned. The event could take place around a day before the film’s India release and may see more than 4,000 people attend. However, the final format and date are yet to be confirmed.

The makers are also reportedly looking to strengthen the film’s presence in the South. The official premiere is expected to be held in Mumbai.

Ramayana Part 1 To Release Worldwide On November 6

Ramayana Part 1 is being made as a global Indian production with an international team of technicians. The film is being shot for IMAX, while DNEG is handling the visual effects. DNEG, which has worked on major Hollywood films including Dune, Interstellar and Inception, is associated with the project through producer Namit Malhotra.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has announced that Ramayana: Part One will release worldwide on November 6, 2026, during the Diwali period. The second part is expected to release during Diwali 2027.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has acquired worldwide distribution rights for international markets, while Prime Focus Studios will handle the film’s release in India. The movie is also expected to release in multiple languages.

Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram, Yash As Ravana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash plays Ravana, while Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and several other actors. The film will follow the journey of Lord Ram, his relationship with Sita and the events that eventually lead to his confrontation with Ravana.

The story is being planned as a two-part cinematic epic, combining the emotional and spiritual elements of the Ramayana with large-scale filmmaking and extensive visual effects.

Why Sunny Deol’s Hanuman Look Is Being Kept Secret

Sunny Deol’s portrayal of Lord Hanuman has been one of the biggest talking points around the film. However, his character was not shown in the first trailer. The makers could be saving Hanuman’s major appearance for the climax of the first part. If true, his introduction could become one of the film’s biggest theatrical moments and set up the second instalment.

A select group of people reportedly got a brief look at Sunny Deol as Hanuman during a presentation at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. The report suggested that the actor was shown in a never-before-seen avatar. Keeping his complete look under wraps could make the eventual reveal even more exciting for audiences.