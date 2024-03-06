Home

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Cash Reward for Information of Bomber

NIA announces a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh for information about the bomber in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informant's identity will be kept confidential: NIA

Bengaluru: Security personnel stand guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh for information about the bomber in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The agency has assured that the informant’s identity will be kept confidential.

