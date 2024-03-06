By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Cash Reward for Information of Bomber
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh for information about the bomber in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The agency has assured that the informant’s identity will be kept confidential.
